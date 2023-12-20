



Islamabad: The authorities in Pakistan's Dera Ghazi Khan have attempted to stop hundreds of Baloch protesters from marching towards their destination, Islamabad, The Friday Times reported.





The Friday Times is a Pakistani English-language newspaper based in Lahore.





As many as 20 Baloch activists have been arrested, while transporters in the district have allegedly been directed to refuse service to participants of the march who decided to continue on foot.





Hundreds of residents from Baluchistan started a long march from Turbat last month as they protested against the enforced disappearance and extrajudicial killing of their loved ones without any judicial recourse, as per The Friday Times.





The march made its way from Turbat to the provincial capital of Quetta via Khuzdar. The marchers then announced plans to continue their protest in the federal capital of Islamabad.





Late last week, the marchers arrived in Dera Ghazi Khan. However, the protesters claimed that the district administration and other authorities were trying to prevent the peaceful marchers from proceeding towards Taunsa.





One of the protesters, Mahrang Baloch, said that the state has been threatening them, denying them access to transportation, while several of their fellow protesters have been arrested.





On Tuesday, the marchers said they had decided to continue their march towards Islamabad and had set off from Dera Ghazi Khan on foot. They plan to stage a peaceful protest demonstration in Taunsa before continuing towards Islamabad, as per The Friday Times.





Meanwhile, FIRs were filed against activists participating in the march in several parts of Balochistan, including Kohlu, Naal, and Khuzdar.





The march commenced on November 23 with a sit-in in Turbat, in southwestern Baluchistan, after the custodial death of 24-year-old Balach Mola Bakhsh.





Bakhsh was arrested by the Baluchistan Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) from his home on October 29. But weeks later, while officially still on physical remand, his body was said to have been discovered in a militant camp that the CTD had raided, as per The Friday Times.







