



Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the COP28 Summit in Dubai and said he looks forward to India-Italy collaborative efforts for a sustainable, prosperous future.





"Met PM @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy on the sidelines of the #COP28 Summit. Looking forward to collaborative efforts between India and Italy for a sustainable and prosperous future," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.





The PM also met Guyanese President Irfaan Ali and underscored the importance of close cooperation among Global South countries in pursuing a sustainable future for our planet.





"Delighted to meet Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana. Our discussions underscored the importance of close cooperation among Global South countries in pursuing a sustainable future for our planet," the PM wrote on 'X'.





PM Modi on Friday noted that the countries in the Global South have had an immense impact of climate change on them.





"We all know that countries in the Global South, including India, have had less of a role to play in climate change. But the impact of climate change on them is immense. Despite a lack of resources, these countries are committed to climate action," the Prime Minister said at the COP28 Presidency's session on Transforming Climate Finance today.





"In order to fulfil the aspirations of the Global South, climate finance and technology are essential," he said.





COP28 is being held from November 28-December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE in Dubai.





The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).





This is PM Modi's third appearance at the World Climate Action Summit after his visits to Paris in 2015 and Glasgow in 2021.





Earlier in September, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Meloni, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.





Prime Minister appreciated Italy's support for India's G20 Presidency and Italy's joining of the Global Biofuel Alliance and the India - Middle East - Europe Economic Corridor.





The two leaders noted with satisfaction the completion of 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. They also took stock of the progress in diverse areas of the India-Italy Strategic Partnership and agreed to bolster cooperation in areas like defence and new and emerging technologies. They noted the need for G7 and G20 to work in consonance with the greater global good.







