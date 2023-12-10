



A police personnel got injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday. According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, the injured cop, identified as Mohammad Hafiz Chad, has been taken to a hospital for treatment.





According to Kashmir Zone Police, the area where the attack took place in Srinagar's Bemina, has been cordoned off.





As per media reports, Hafiz is a resident of Karnah in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district but presently lives in Bemina.





Saturday's terrorist attack in Srinagar took place within a day since the colleagues and family members of Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani bid their final goodbyes to him who was shot by a Lashkar-e-Taibah (LeT) terrorist in Srinagar in October. Wani breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday.







