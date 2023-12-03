

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Navy Day celebrations at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra on December 4. He will also witness the "operational demonstrations’ by the Indian Navy’s ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from Tarkarli beach, Sindhudurg.





"The Prime Minister will visit Maharashtra on December 4. At around 4.15 pm, the Prime Minister will reach Sindhudurg and unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort," said a government statement.





After that, the Prime Minister will attend the programme marking "Navy Day 2023" celebrations at Sindhudurg, it added.





India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day every year to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in "Operation Trident" during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.





"Navy Day 2023 celebrations at Sindhudurg pay homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose seal inspired the new naval ensign, which was adopted last year when the Prime Minister commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant," said the statement.





On December 4, the Indian Navy will display its operational prowess and capabilities through an operational demonstration covering a spectrum of naval operations by ships and aircraft at the iconic Maratha Fort, Sindhudurg, on the western seaboard of India.





This is the first time that the Indian Navy will be organising such a major operational demonstration outside a major naval station. The event will witness the participation of 20 warships along with 40 aircraft, comprising MiG-29K and TEJAS-Navy, as major attractions, along with combat beach reconnaissance and an assault demo by the Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy.





Built in the year 1660 by the Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Sindhudurg Fort boasts of India’s rich maritime history and also meets the Navy’s requirement to conduct an operational demonstration with its frontline assets.





The Fort is known for being the coastal capital of the Maratha empire and a major naval base during the time of Shivaji Maharaj.





The location of the Sindhudurg Fort is 550 km from Mumbai and about 135 km from the naval station at Goa.





Last year, the Navy Day celebrations were held at Vizag with the President as the chief guest. Since last year, the armed forces have started celebrating their annual days outside Delhi.







