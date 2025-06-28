



Belarusian Defence Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin has underscored that India is a significant focus within Belarus’s foreign policy, highlighting the deepening bilateral ties between the two nations.





During a meeting with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Qingdao, China, Khrenin emphasized that cooperation with India is not only a priority but is also evolving on the principles of mutual benefit and respect.





He noted that both countries share similar positions on pressing international security issues and are united in advocating for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts.





The discussions between the two ministers reviewed the interim outcomes of their joint work for 2025 and focused on expanding cooperation, particularly in military education and technical collaboration.





They agreed on a list of practical activities for the near future to further strengthen bilateral relations. Rajnath Singh, in turn, expressed confidence in the continued deepening and diversification of the partnership, noting that over the 33-year history of diplomatic relations, India and Belarus have not only consolidated but also broadened their areas of cooperation.





The meeting took place against the backdrop of India’s recent counter-terrorism operations following the Pahalgam terror attack, with Singh briefing his counterparts about Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





Singh also used the SCO platform to call for unified global action against terrorism, radicalisation, and extremism, urging member states to reject double standards and hold terror sponsors accountable.





The engagement between India and Belarus at the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting reflects a mutual commitment to enhancing capacity building, joint training, military technical cooperation, and military education.





Both sides reiterated their intent to pursue practical steps to further their defence partnership, reinforcing India’s growing role in Belarus’s foreign policy and the broader regional security architecture.





