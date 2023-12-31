



Singapore: Singapore has lauded India's historic signing of a peace accord with the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), saying that it will significantly enhance foreign investments from Singapore in the Northeast region.





Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his appreciation for the tripartite peace pact between ULFA, the Centre and the Assam government.





"We are happy to see the historic tripartite peace pact signed amongst ULFA, GOI and the Govt of Assam. This will anchor peace in the region and give a big boost to foreign investors like Singapore to move into the Northeast," Wong posted on X.





Earlier on Friday, United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA)'s pro-talks faction signed a tripartite Memorandum of Settlement pact with the Centre and the Assam government on Friday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.





The Singapore envoy made the comments while reacting to the post of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had called it a "historic day" and said that this step is in the direction of lasting peace and progress in Assam.





"Guided by the sterling vision and blessings of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji efforts for lasting peace and progress in Assam received a historic impetus today. The Memorandum of Settlement, signed under the guidance of Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah ji, stands out for many reasons," CM Sarma stated.





He said that the agreement draws the curtains on Assam's "oldest armed resistance pursued by ULFA, protects the interests of our people and paves way for spurring growth in the region".





Calling it a special day for 'Bharat', Sarma further added that those who were once associated with violence will become partners in the nation's progress.





"For an entire generation, the insurgency had stymied the potential of Assam. The single-minded pursuit of inclusive development by Hon'ble PM since 2014 has resulted in today's transformative achievement which marks a new dawn of harmony and togetherness," he stated.





A 29-member delegation of the ULFA's pro-talks delegation, including 16 ULFA members and 13 from civil society, signed the agreement on Friday.





This a significant pact as the banned ULFA-Independent has been the only major insurgent outfit in the state after the ULFA pro-talks faction signed the agreement with the Centre and Assam government.





The separatist ULFA was formed in April 1979 in the aftermath of an agitation against undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan).





It split into two groups in February 2011 with the Arabinda Rajkhowa-led faction giving up violence and agreeing to unconditional talks with the government. Paresh Baruah, who leads the other rebranded ULFA-Independent faction, is against the talks.





The pro-talks faction has sought constitutional and political reforms for the protection of the identity and resources of Assam's indigenous people including their right to land. The Union government in April sent it a draft agreement. An earlier round of talks between the two sides was held in Delhi in August.





Notably, the BJP-led Centre has signed peace deals with rebel Bodo, Dimasa, Karbi, and Adivasi outfits in Assam over the last three years.





Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) pro-talks faction of time-bound implementation of the agreement that was signed.







