



India and the European Parliament Sub-Committee on Security and Defence (SEDE) engage in high-level talks to deepen defence cooperation





In a series of high-level meetings, India and the European Parliament Sub-Committee on Security and Defence (SEDE) explored avenues for deepening defence cooperation and enhancing collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region.





The SEDE delegation engaged with Defence officials, including the Chief of Defence Staff and the Defence Secretary, emphasizing mutual interests in expanding India-EU strategic security and defence cooperation. These discussions also underscored the importance of collaboration in addressing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.





Parliamentary Cooperation And Economic Ties In Focus



The SEDE delegation met with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, exchanging views on security cooperation and the role of parliamentarians in fostering partnerships among democratic nations. Parallelly, the Delegation for Relations with India (D - IN) engaged with Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, highlighting shared values of democracy, rule of law, and multilateralism. The discussions encompassed geopolitical convergences, supply chain security, digital sensitivities, AI, and maritime security.





During their visit, the D-IN delegation, headed by Morten Lokkegaard, met with Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. Deliberations focused on the progress of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations and explored avenues to enhance economic ties between the two entities. The delegation also called on key parliamentary figures, including Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh, and engaged with the External Affairs Committee of the Parliament chaired by Shri P P Chaudhary.





Exploration of Defence Industry Synergies





The SEDE delegation's engagements extended to Mumbai, where they visited prominent institutions such as the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), Bharat Electronics Limited, and met with members of the Society of Defence Industry Manufacturers. Discussions in Mumbai focused on exploring enhanced synergy and cooperation in the defence industry and manufacturing sector.





The visit culminated in a working dinner hosted by Sanjay Verma, the Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West), on December 18, 2023. This diplomatic exchange further solidified India-EU relations, emphasizing shared parliamentary values and a collective commitment to deepen economic, political, and security cooperation.





Overall, the visit by Members of the European Parliament underscored the significance of fostering stronger ties between India and the EU, reinforcing their commitment to mutual collaboration across various domains.







