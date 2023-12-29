



Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space will launch its LEAPTD to demonstrate the microsatellite subsystems. Bangalore-based Bellatrix Aerospace will deploy two payloads, which include Rudra 0.3 HPGP and ARKA 200. TakeMe2Space will launch Radiation Shielding Experiments Module to assess the effectiveness of tantalum coating





Three spacetech start-ups Dhruva Space, Bellatrix Aerospace and TM2Space are reportedly set to launch their payloads aboard Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) upcoming Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) – C58 XPoSat Mission next Monday.





These payloads are destined for the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM-3) on the launch vehicle, scheduled to lift off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 9:10 AM, as per Moneycontrol’s report.





Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space plans to launch its LEAPTD (Launching Expeditions for Aspiring Technologies Technology Demonstrator) to showcase microsatellite subsystems. Meanwhile, Bengaluru-based Bellatrix Aerospace will deploy two payloads, which include Rudra 0.3 HPGP, a green monopropellant thruster crucial for maintaining satellite orbit throughout their lifespan of 10-15 years, and ARKA 200.





In a previous collaboration in April 2023, Bellatrix and Dhruva Space shared space in the POEM module of PSLV-C55 to launch their individual payloads. Besides, Bengaluru-based TakeMe2Space (TM2Space) will launch Radiation Shielding Experiments Module to assess the effectiveness of tantalum coating.





India made history in 2022 with its inaugural private rocket launch by Skyroot and numerous satellite launches, garnering global attention.





In October, Skyroot Aerospace unveiled its indigenously built rocket Vikram-I at its new headquarters.





In the spacetech sector, we have witnessed a significant increase in the number of Indian start-ups, rising from just one in 2014 to 189 in 2023.





According to Inc42’s Indian Spacetech Start-Up Landscape & Market Opportunity Report 2023, the spacetech sector is estimated to reach a market size of $77 Bn by 2030.





Earlier this year, Skyroot secured INR 225 Cr (approximately $27.5 Mn) in a Pre-Series C funding round led by Temasek to drive the next phase of growth through increased investments in infrastructure, reinforcement of its technology leadership, attraction of top-tier talent, and the enhancement of its launch frequency and capabilities





Another spacetech start-up Agnikul, which owns the first private launchpad within the ISRO campus, secured INR 200 Cr ($26.7 Mn) in October to accelerate the commercialisation of its existing technologies.







