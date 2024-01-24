



Badruddin Haqqani, the prominent Taliban figure currently serving as the Charge d'Affaires (CdA) of the 'Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,' has been invited by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi to attend the Republic Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi, according to sources.





The invitation was extended to Haqqani following standard diplomatic procedures, as confirmed by sources in Kabul, emphasizing that the invitation was sent to the duly accredited CdA of Afghanistan, recognized by the Government of UAE. It is noted that the UAE does not recognize the Taliban.





The invitation, reflecting the continued use of the designation 'Islamic Republic of Afghanistan' despite the Taliban's preference for the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,' was addressed to the Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the 'Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,' reported India Today.





Consistently, the Afghan Embassy in Abu Dhabi maintains the practice of flying the Republic flag instead of the Taliban flag. According to a source, the invitation was addressed to the CdA of the Embassy of the 'Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,' and the Republic flag continues to fly atop the Afghan Embassy in Abu Dhabi.





It is highlighted as a routine matter for the Indian Embassy to invite all accredited Ambassadors/CdAs for the Republic Day reception. Badruddin Haqqani, appointed as Charge d'Affaires in October 2023 and accredited by the UAE government, is one of the sons of Jalaluddin Haqqani and the brother of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Interior Minister of Afghanistan.





The decision to invite Haqqani is aligned with India's commitment to diplomatic norms and its practice of engaging with representatives of accredited missions. This approach is maintained while adhering to India's stance of not recognizing the Taliban regime and following international diplomatic protocols,





Various capacities have seen India engaging with Taliban officials, including the reopening of its embassy in Kabul with a team of 'technical experts.' However, the formal recognition has been stopped short, echoing the broader international approach towards the Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan.







