



The defence ministry said that the primary focus of the exercise was to enhance synergy and interoperability between the three air forces.





The Indian Air Force conducted Exercise Desert Knight in collaboration with the French Air and Space Force (FASF) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Air Force on Tuesday, three days before the Republic Day.





French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to be in India as the Chief Guest for India’s 75th Republic Day celebrations from January 25-26.





The IAF recently participated in 'Ex Desert Knight', along with the Air Forces of France & UAE.#DiplomatsInFlightSuits.



Read more at https://t.co/bUNcbtQTRh@Armee_de_lair @modgovae pic.twitter.com/vB70vCFfIr — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 24, 2024

"The participation of the French included the deployment of Rafale fighter aircraft and a Multi-Role Tanker Transport, while the UAE Air Force contributed the F-16. These aircraft operated from the Al Dhafra air base in the UAE," said the Ministry of Defence in an official statement.





"The IAF contingent comprised Sukhoi Su-30MKI, MiG-29, Jaguar, AWACS, C-130J, and Air to Air Refueler aircraft. The exercise in the Indian FIR was conducted over the Arabian Sea, with IAF aircraft operating from bases within India," the statement read.





The defence ministry said that the primary focus of the exercise was to enhance synergy and interoperability between the three air forces.





The ministry also highlighted that these exercises signify the increasing diplomatic and military interactions in the region, in addition to showcasing the prowess of the IAF.





Macron is expected to land in Jaipur on January 25 and will commence his busy day from Amer Fort. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will extend a warm welcome to him, rolling out the red carpet for the distinguished guest.







