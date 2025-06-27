



After nearly three years of intensive research and development, DG Propulsion has achieved a significant milestone with the launch of its fully integrated Jet Engine Control Unit (ECU).





This advanced ECU consolidates all critical engine management functions—including starter, ignition, solenoids, sensors, and fuel control—onto a single, ruggedized printed circuit board (PCB) designed specifically for the demanding conditions of aerospace environments.





The system streamlines installation and operation by requiring only a single battery connection to power the entire engine, eliminating the need for external relays, breakout boards, or additional wiring. This results in a clutter-free, highly reliable setup that is exceptionally easy to integrate, whether for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or test rigs.





The new ECU orchestrates the entire engine lifecycle, from the initial start sequence and ramp-up—complete with embedded safety checks—to precise fuel flow and solenoid control, featuring priming logic for optimal combustion.





It enables real-time monitoring of temperature, RPM, and pressure, and supports closed-loop RPM control, throttle and RPM regulation, and comprehensive sensor monitoring and logging. Advanced fault detection and auto-shutdown mechanisms enhance safety, while robust communication interfaces and data logging capabilities capture every engine cycle for analysis and traceability.





The ECU also supports firmware updates and parameter tuning, ensuring adaptability and future-proofing for evolving operational needs.





Designed for scalability, this ECU is compatible across DG Propulsion’s entire engine line-up, including models like the DG-J40 and DG-J100, which are tailored for UAV and defence applications.





Its integration simplifies customer workflows, reduces maintenance overhead, and enhances overall reliability—key attributes for aerospace and defence sectors where performance and safety are paramount.





The result is a unified, scalable control solution that embodies DG Propulsion’s commitment to simplicity, reliability, and operational excellence, setting a new standard for jet engine management systems in the UAV and aerospace industry.





