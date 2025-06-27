



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the CEL-ESDS Green Data Centre in Sahibabad, highlighted the significant role that Central Electronics Limited (CEL), based in Ghaziabad, is playing in India’s defence and renewable energy sectors.





Adityanath praised CEL for supplying advanced components for key missile systems like BrahMos and Akash, which were utilised during Operation Sindoor—an Indian military operation conducted in response to terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Chief Minister, these missiles were tested against Pakistan and have since gained international trust, underscoring India's growing defence capabilities and technological prowess.





The Lucknow node of Uttar Pradesh’s Defence Industrial Corridor has started producing BrahMos missiles, with CEL providing various critical components. The Akash missile system, which also incorporates CEL-developed technology such as radar systems, proved instrumental during Operation Sindoor.





The Chief Minister emphasized that both BrahMos and Akash missiles are now "Pakistan-tested" and "trusted by the world," reflecting the reliability and effectiveness of Indian defence technology.





Adityanath also linked CEL’s progress to the broader industrial resurgence and economic transformation of Uttar Pradesh. He noted that the state’s economy has grown 2.5 times in the last eight years, moving from a ‘BIMARU’ (lagging) state to becoming a growth engine for the country. CEL, once considered for disinvestment, is now a profitable Mini Ratna company, serving as a symbol of India’s self-reliance and innovation.





In addition to its defence contributions, CEL is set to play a pivotal role in Uttar Pradesh’s renewable energy mission. The Chief Minister announced that the state aims to generate 20,000 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy by 2027, with CEL’s involvement being crucial to achieving this target. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of net zero emissions by 2070 and a developed India by 2047.





The event, which coincided with CEL’s golden jubilee celebrations, was attended by Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh and other senior officials. The new greenfield data centre at CEL in Sahibabad is seen as a milestone in India’s journey toward becoming a self-reliant global digital power, further cementing CEL’s reputation for innovation-led manufacturing across defence, railways, and solar sectors.





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks underscored CEL’s strategic importance in both national defence and renewable energy, highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s emergence as a hub for advanced manufacturing and technological innovation, with the successful deployment of BrahMos and Akash missiles serving as a testament to India’s growing stature on the global stage.





