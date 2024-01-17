



Pakistan issued a forceful statement condemning Iran’s “unprovoked violation of its airspace” and warning of “consequences”. Ever since the military attacks, Pakistan has also been exposed to a series of insult comedies online.





On 17th January, Iran launched drone and missile assaults on terrorist bases at the border areas inside Pakistan claiming to hit two Jaish al-Adl terrorist sites. The strikes came a day after the elite Revolutionary Guards conducted similar strikes on Iraq and Syria.





Indian netizens have been equating the Iran attacks with Balakote airstrikes. An X user wrote, “Indian fighter jets crossed LoC & PAF was sleeping. India fired BrahMos missile, Pak Army was still sleeping. Now, Iran conducted strikes on Pakistan & Pak was caught sleeping again. Exposes inefficient Pak surveillance capacity in wake of any attack.”





Despite a seething reality check from across the world, Pakistanis are daydreaming about retaliating against Pakistan. Whereas other Pakistani netizens are busy whining about Pakistan’s loss against New Zealand.





An X user PCA Abdullah official warned that Iran will face a strong reaction. “Terrorist Iran will face a strong reaction. We considered Iran as our brother but in view of Iran’s recent terrorist behavior, we now consider it an enemy, not a friend. Yesterday, Iran violated Pakistan’s airspace. Two innocent girls were martyred in the IRGC terrorist attack.”





Another Pakistani wrote that the attack by Iran was a good chance for the Pakistani army to retaliate against Iran strongly or else Iran would repeat the attack.





A Pakistani YouTuber Saad Kaiser advised his military to “show Iran that Pakistan Army has the capability to retaliate”.





“To #ISPR and General Syed Asim Munir, it’s time to take a decision, it’s time to show #Iran that Pakistan Army has the capability to retaliate. Children died. Airspace violated. Don’t just condemn, take action. We have a powerful army, it’s time to prove it! We are angry!!!” he wrote.





Another Pakistani wrote on X that Iran has not right to attack inside Pakistan even if it is against terrorists.





Meanwhile, PTI supporters used this opportunity to campaign for Imran Khan. A supporter wrote, “Imran Khan is the only one who can defend Pakistan against external pressure.”





The remaining half of Pakistanis on X have been decrying Pakistan’s loss to New Zealand which seems to appear bigger to them that what unfolded with Iran.







