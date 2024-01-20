



India was the first to allege that Pakistan harbours terrorists globally. India, presenting evidence at UN forums, asserts that those orchestrating attacks especially in Kashmir, find refuge in different parts of Pakistan. Pakistan consistently denies these allegations branding them as falsehoods.





The 2008 Mumbai attacks, orchestrated by 10 Pakistani nationals from the Lashkar-e-Taiba group claimed 175 lives. Despite capturing a terrorist alive, Pakistan refused to acknowledge his citizenship. During this time, Pakistan garnered support, both direct and indirect from several countries including major world powers.





In 2011, the capture of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan's Abbottabad exposed Pakistan as a terrorist haven validating India's long-standing accusations.





Now, Iran's missile strike on Pakistan alleges its support for terrorists, prompting a Pakistani air attack in response. Fears escalate, anticipating a potential face-off between Western armies, the Israel-Hamas conflict, and a broader West Asian clash. This regional conflict extends into South Asia raising concerns of a potential third world war.





As a nuclear power, Pakistan's aggression carries severe consequences. Pakistan, once a base for Taliban in Afghanistan, now faces their opposition. Iran's missile strike targeted terrorist centers in the Baloch region, revealing tensions arising from Sunni discrimination in Shia-dominated Iran. Baloch insurgents demand liberation across Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran.





Armed groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, Kurds and Houthis add complexity to the West and South Asia conflict. Resolving this issue requires countries to refrain from harbouring terrorists. Urgently ending the Israel-Hamas war led by major powers including the United States is crucial to averting a serious threat to world peace.







