



Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, has been getting a lot of requests to launch a civilian version of the company's Light Specialist Armoured Vehicle (LSAV), known popularly as "Indian Humvee". The LSAV is a mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle that was developed for the Indian Army. It is based on the Mahindra Scorpio and is designed to protect troops from improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other roadside bombs.





The Indian Army has already ordered 1,470 LSAVs, and the company is reportedly in talks with other countries to export the vehicle. Mahindra has said that he is considering launching a civilian version of the LSAV, but he has not yet made a final decision.









There is a lot of demand for a civilian version of the LSAV. The vehicle is well-protected and can be used for a variety of purposes, such as transporting people and goods in dangerous areas. It could also be used by law enforcement agencies and security companies.









Mahindra has not yet said when he will make a decision about launching a civilian version of the LSAV. However, the company is reportedly in talks with potential suppliers and is considering the possibility of manufacturing the vehicle in India.







