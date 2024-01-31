



New Delhi: Canada ignored India's request for sharing information about any concerns they may have, and instead made allegations in public against India over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Canada ignored India's request for sharing information about any concerns they may have, and instead made allegations in public against India over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told NDTV in an interview today.





Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had kicked up a massive diplomatic row between the two countries over the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which Mr Trudeau said was allegedly shot dead by "Indian government agents" outside a gurdwara in Surrey city.





Mr Jaishankar faulted the condition of Canada's politics in which extremist elements have got themselves embedded, as the major factor behind Canada's recent behaviour towards India.





"Canada, for some years, has been giving space to extremists and terrorists in their politics. I believe this is a weakness in their politics. A lot of problems have happened there because of this. It should not have happened," Mr Jaishankar said.





"Their Prime Minister made an allegation against us in public. Before that, both Prime Ministers met, and I was also there. Our position then was that if there is anything in your mind that's worrying you, any information you got, please tell us. Even if you don't want to tell us everything, at least say something, so that we can investigate from our side," he said.





"They did not share anything, but made allegations in public. In comparison, see the example of the US. The US told us that they have some information about criminals, and they will give us some information to look into from our side, and we will compare the information, investigate the matter," the Eternal Affairs Minister said.





"Separatism, extremism, and violence have been given space in Canada's politics. There is no such problem in the US. Yes, they have other issues, but there is a difference between Canada and the US in their politics, their approach, and how they handle bilateral relationships," Mr Jaishankar said, referring to the row over an alleged plot to murder US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.





India had rejected Mr Trudeau's allegation as "absurd". Canada shared no specific information regarding its charges, India had said, flagging "politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence" in that country.








