



If all goes to plan, JAXA’s lander will make Japan the fifth country ever to land on the moon. Japan will join US, Russia, China and India if it pulls off this moon landing. JAXA lost contact with a lunar lander in late 2022. The Japanese spacecraft is nicknamed the Moon Sniper





Japan hopes to shake off a string of major setbacks to its space ambitions with an attempt to land a lander on the moon’s surface early Saturday morning.





A successful soft landing of the Smart Lander on the lunar surface would put Japan in exclusive company, with just the US, Russia, China and India managing the feat already.





Japan beat arch-rival China in launching its first satellite in 1970 but has since taken a back seat to a series of high-profile Chinese space successes. That includes the world’s first ever soft landing on the far side of the moon in 2019, and landing on Mars in 2021.





India has eclipsed Japan, too, succeeding in a second attempt last August by landing near the lunar south pole. For Japan, landing on the moon has been even tougher to crack. Its space agency, JAXA, lost contact with a lunar lander in late 2022, while Tokyo-based Ispace Inc. also suffered a communication failure with a craft bound for the moon last April.





Other setbacks include the botched debut of JAXA’s H3 Heavy-Lift rocket, which failed after take-off last March and hasn’t flown since. Meanwhile, JAXA’s smaller Epsilon rocket is grounded, too, following an explosion in October 2022.







