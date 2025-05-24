



A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force personnel while attempting to cross the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, officials confirmed on Saturday.





Alert BSF troops spotted a suspicious person advancing towards the border fence after crossing the international border in Banaskantha on Friday night, the BSF stated in a release.