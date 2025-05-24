Intruder Shot Dead By BSF Along Indo-Pak Border In Gujarat
A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force personnel while attempting to cross the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, officials confirmed on Saturday.
The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Pakistani intruder attempting to enter from the India-Pakistan international border in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.
Alert BSF troops spotted a suspicious person advancing towards the border fence after crossing the international border in Banaskantha on Friday night, the BSF stated in a release.
"They challenged the intruder, but he continued to advance, prompting them to open fire. The intruder was neutralised on the spot," the release said.
Based On A PTI Report
