



There could be several cross-border tunnels in PirPanjal area and also in Kashmir valley using which the terrorists disappear.





After the recent Poonch attack and civilian killings, on Tuesday Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a detailed security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir and put in place a new security system so that encounters do not recur especially in the Pir-Panjal hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir.





On December 31, 2023 Jammu and Kashmir Police took to X and announced cash rewards for the persons giving information which will help them to detect cross border tunnels if existing in Jammu and Kashmir.





J&K Police said that they would give the cash reward of Rs 5 lakh to any person who will provide information, “that will lead to detection of cross-border tunnels used by ‘anti-national elements’ for transhipping terrorists, weapons and contraband substances”.





Similarly J&K Police has announced cash rewards for the information which can help them to bust gangs which are bringing consignments by drones from across the border.





The rewards announced by J&K Police range from Rs 1 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is keen to finish the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.





Close on the heels of this announcement, J&K Police arrested several over ground workers for terrorists in Beerwah area of Budgam district.





Amit Shah, in the latest review meeting, has asked the security grid for an area domination plan in all vulnerable regions, especially in Rajouri and Poonch.





The MHA, in its statement said, “While reviewing the functioning of the security grid and overall security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, Amit Shah instructed to strengthen the counter-terrorism operations and need for complete elimination of the terror eco-system”.





With the announcement of cash rewards for the detection of trans-border tunnels, several media reports have gained currency that suggest that there could be several cross-border tunnels in PirPanjal area and also in Kashmir valley as else there is no way to explain how the terrorists disappear after carrying out the attacks.





In the latest review meeting, all the important security chiefs including National Security Advisor AjitDoval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Chief of Army Staff, Director IB, Heads of CAPFs, Chief Secretary and DGP of Jammu and Kashmir were present.





In the coming months, police and security agencies are hopeful that they would be able to generate local intelligence in all the vulnerable areas to end encounters and attacks.







