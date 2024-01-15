



CoRover.ai has positioned itself as India’s premier Indigenous Generative AI platform with the launch of BharatGPT, a Large Language Model (LLM) inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership.





BharatGPT, integrated with the National Hub of Language Technology (NHLT) developed by Digital India, supports over 12 Indian languages for voice modality and 22 languages for text modality. This achievement is part of the National Language Translation Mission (NLTM) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).





Amitabh Nag, the CEO of BHASHNI, gave a big thumbs up to working with CoRover. He said they did a great job in handling lots of users and coming up with clever ways to help with different languages and voice support. Their work was especially helpful for clients like IRCTC and NPCI. The language technology breakthroughs powered by AI, ML and NLP, exemplified by BharatGPT, are set to drive new initiatives.





CoRover’s smart helpers, like ChatBots, VoiceBots and VideoBots, are already busy helping many groups like IRCTC, LIC, IGL and the Indian Navy. With a user base exceeding one billion, these Virtual Assistants are now powered by BharatGPT.





BharatGPT stands out because it’s easy for developers and business folks to make smart helpers in many languages quickly. They can add their own info to make it work for their needs.





The platform has lots of parts like talking, listening, analyzing and more. BharatGPT is special because it can make big helpers for businesses, setting it apart from other talking computer programs.





Notably, BharatGPT offers Gen AI as a Service (GaaS) for government, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and private organizations. It is good at finding and using information cleverly. It can do lots of different things because it’s good at learning and adjusting.





Ankush Sabharwal, Founder of CoRover, emphasizes the mission to deliver a contextually adept large language model tailored for specific organizational needs.





President & CEO of NeGD and DIC (Digital India), Abhishek Singh, sees BharatGPT as transformational for Conversational AI in India, positioning the country as an AI-first nation.







