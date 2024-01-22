



New Delhi: United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis expressed his happiness as he arrived in India amid Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya and said that he is looking forward to discussing peace and progress in the country.





United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis arrived in New Delhi on a five-day visit to India to advance India-UN ties.





The UNGA President was received at the airport by India's permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj.





The UNGA President is visiting India from January 22-26 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.





Meanwhile, the Pran Prathistha ceremony is being held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratistha' will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.





Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.





The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple was held at 12:30 pm.





The theme of his presidency of the 78th UNGA is "Rebuilding trust and reigniting solidarity." During the visit, the PGA will hold talks with EAM Jaishankar on key multilateral issues of mutual interest.





In New Delhi, the PGA will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He will also attend a round table on India's advancements in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). He will also deliver a public address at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on "Multilateralism and Peace, Prosperity, Progress, and Sustainability" on January 24, as per a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





Francis will then travel to Jaipur and Mumbai. In Mumbai, he will pay floral tributes at the 26/11 memorial. His engagements in Mumbai will include a visit to the National Stock Exchange and an address on New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism organized by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).





On January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day, Francis will participate as a state guest in the Republic Day Parade of Maharashtra.





The President's visit to India presents a unique opportunity to strengthen India-UN ties and especially with the General Assembly, which is the most representative organ of the United Nations.





Discussions during the visit would include India's call for reforms of the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, to make it more equitable and representative with a view to enhancing the representation of developing countries.





The visit will also be an opportunity to enhance India's collaboration with the United Nations on Indian priorities as well as the global challenges being faced by the Global South, as per the official release.





Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday.





RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also attending the ceremony being held at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.





Over 8,000 guests have been invited to the ceremony at the grand temple.





Representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country are attending the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, are also attending the ceremony. The Prime Minister will address this distinguished gathering on the occasion.





PM Modi will interact with shramjeevis associated with the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. He will also visit the Kuber Tila, where the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored.





The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.





The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar.





There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu.





The foundation of the Mandir has been constructed with a 14-meter- thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock. No iron is used anywhere in the Mandir. For protection against ground moisture, a 21-foot-high plinth has been constructed using granite.





The Mandir complex has a sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, water supply for fire safety and an independent power station. The Mandir has been constructed employing the country's traditional and indigenous technology.







