



DG Propulsion has successfully completed a consistent endurance test run for its J40 jet engine, powered by an in-house developed ECU. The engine achieved a continuous cruising speed at 84000 rpm. J40 jet engine, after countless hours of rigorous testing, not only showcases stellar performance but also wears its age like a badge of honour. Built to endure, these engines are designed to handle the toughest challenges.





The DG J40 turbojet engine is designed for unmanned aerial vehicles and defence purposes. With a thrust capacity of up to 40 kgf, it stands as the most potent engine within the DG propulsion jet engine line-up.





Key Features





Compact structure Impressive thrust-to-weight ratio Customizable to meet customer requirements (hinge adjustments, nozzle length, water-landing capability) Commercial, industrial, and military drone/UAV manufacturers





Specifications





Engine type:- Turbojet Outer diameter:- 149mm Full length:- 300mm Weight:- 36 00g Thrust:- 392N/+40 kg @ 100%RPM Max Rpm:- 96 000 Idle Rpm:- 28 800 Pressure ratio:- 3.8







