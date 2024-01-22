DG Propulsion has successfully completed a consistent endurance test run for its J40 jet engine, powered by an in-house developed ECU. The engine achieved a continuous cruising speed at 84000 rpm. J40 jet engine, after countless hours of rigorous testing, not only showcases stellar performance but also wears its age like a badge of honour. Built to endure, these engines are designed to handle the toughest challenges.

The DG J40 turbojet engine is designed for unmanned aerial vehicles and defence purposes. With a thrust capacity of up to 40 kgf, it stands as the most potent engine within the DG propulsion jet engine line-up.

Key Features

Compact structure
Impressive thrust-to-weight ratio
Customizable to meet customer requirements (hinge adjustments, nozzle length, water-landing capability)
Commercial, industrial, and military drone/UAV manufacturers

Specifications

Engine type:- Turbojet
Outer diameter:- 149mm
Full length:- 300mm
Weight:- 36 00g
Thrust:- 392N/+40 kg @ 100%RPM
Max Rpm:- 96 000
Idle Rpm:- 28 800
Pressure ratio:- 3.8