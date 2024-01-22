DG Propulsion Successfully Tests Its J-40 Jet Engine For Drones And UAV
DG Propulsion has successfully completed a consistent endurance test run for its J40 jet engine, powered by an in-house developed ECU. The engine achieved a continuous cruising speed at 84000 rpm. J40 jet engine, after countless hours of rigorous testing, not only showcases stellar performance but also wears its age like a badge of honour. Built to endure, these engines are designed to handle the toughest challenges.
The DG J40 turbojet engine is designed for unmanned aerial vehicles and defence purposes. With a thrust capacity of up to 40 kgf, it stands as the most potent engine within the DG propulsion jet engine line-up.
Key Features
Compact structureImpressive thrust-to-weight ratioCustomizable to meet customer requirements (hinge adjustments, nozzle length, water-landing capability)Commercial, industrial, and military drone/UAV manufacturers
Specifications
Engine type:- TurbojetOuter diameter:- 149mmFull length:- 300mmWeight:- 36 00gThrust:- 392N/+40 kg @ 100%RPMMax Rpm:- 96 000Idle Rpm:- 28 800Pressure ratio:- 3.8
