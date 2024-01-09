



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has opened its small arms barrel manufacturing facility to the private sector. The facility will provide barrels for small arms to both the Indian armed forces and the private sector.





The facility will allow private manufacturers to compete in domestic and international markets. The DRDO's ballistic database will allow for optimized barrel design, and rigorous testing will ensure adherence to quality standards.





A lot of private industries have now got licenses to manufacture small arms. The facility, which has been constructed at a cost of close to ₹60 crores.

But the problem has always been the barrel. Remaining components can be manufactured but not the barrel, because it required capital intensive facilities, like the one that was inaugurated.

The private industries of all sizes who have small arms manufacturing licences will benefit from this facility. These companies will manufacture arms for not just Indian entities but can also export them. India has nearly 30 customer entities for small arms. Apart from armed forces, there are paramilitary and central armed police forces and state police forces many of whom have specialised commando units. If we aggregate them, it is a big market reports The Indian Express





The DRDO has also helped private sector industries, including Tata and Baba Kalyani industries, to develop the ATAGS howitzer. The ATAGS is likely to be the main artillery gun for the Indian Army for decades to come.







