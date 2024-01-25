



Jaipur: French President Emmanuel Macron will land in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both leaders are likely to use UPI for transactions at Hawal Mahal after the Shobha Yatra.





French President Macron will land in Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, in the afternoon, after which he will head towards Amber Fort.





At Amber Fort, he will receive a cultural welcome and will also witness a small exhibition of local artefacts at Amber Fort's Diwan-i-Khas.





Post his visit to Amber Fort, the French President will dash towards Jantar Mantar, where he will be greeted by Prime Minister Modi and shown the ancient Indian astronomical prowess.





At Jantar Mantar, PM Modi and President Macron will board a vehicle designed for a road show called Shobha Yatra, which will terminate near Hawa Mahal, where both leaders will also have photo opportunities.





At Hawa Mahal, both leaders will shop at local shops, and transactions are likely to be done through UPI.





After finishing the Shobha Yatra, President Macron will head towards Rambagh Palace, where he will be hosted for a dinner by Prime Minister Modi.





Macron will head directly to Jaipur airport to emplane for Delhi, as he is the chief guest on Republic Day.





Macron's visit caps the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership.





Ahead of the French President's visit, the pink city of Jaipur has been decked up with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Macron.





Macron is visiting India as the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations on the invitation of PM Modi.





On this occasion, a French armed forces contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside Indian troops and aviators.





Macron will "tour Amber Fort and interact with artisans, stakeholders in Indo-French cultural projects, as well as students. Thereafter, he will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders will visit a few landmarks of the Pink City together, including Jantar Mantar," according to an official statement.





Following their tour, the two leaders will hold in-depth bilateral talks.





Later on January 26, President Macron will attend the Republic Day parade as the chief guest.





"He will attend the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and, later, the State Banquet, at the invitation of the Hon'ble President of India, H.E. Smt Droupadi Murmu," the statement stated.





Notably, Macron has previously been in India on a state visit in March 2018 and on an official visit in September 2023 for the Delhi G20 Summit. Moreover, he has welcomed PM Modi to France on four occasions.





During his visit, Macon will be accompanied, among others, by a ministerial delegation comprising Stephane Sejourne (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sebastien Lecornu (Armed Forces), and Rachida Dati (Culture); a C-level business delegation of French majors, SMEs and mid-caps; and other eminent personalities, including ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet.





Macron's state visit marks France's sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India's Republic Day.







