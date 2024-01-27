



Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the genocide charge levelled against Israel is "outrageous" and "decent people everywhere should reject it."





"The charge of genocide levelled against Israel is not only false, it's outrageous, and decent people everywhere should reject it," the Israeli PM said in response to the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) decision on South Africa's genocide claim against Israel.





Netanyahu said: "On the eve of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, I again pledge as Prime Minister of Israel - Never Again. Israel will continue to defend itself against Hamas, a genocidal terror organization."





He said Israel's commitment to international law is unwavering and equally unwavering is the country's sacred commitment to continue to defend "our country and defend our people".





"Like every country, Israel has an inherent right to defend itself. The vile attempt to deny Israel this fundamental right is blatant discrimination against the Jewish state, and it was justly rejected."





The International Court of Justice in the Hague on Friday ordered Israel to 'take all measures' to prevent genocide in Gaza.





However, the court did not order that a ceasefire be implemented.





The ruling by the court was agreed upon by a 15 to 2 vote.





Additionally, Israel was ordered to report back to the court in one month.





Israeli PM Netanyahu said: "On October 7, Hamas perpetrated the most horrific atrocities against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, and it vows to repeat these atrocities again and again and again."





He said that Israel's war is against Hamas terrorists, not against Palestinian civilians. "We will continue to facilitate humanitarian assistance, and to do our utmost to keep civilians out of harm's way, even as Hamas uses civilians as human shields."





"We will continue to do what is necessary to defend our country and defend our people," he added.





