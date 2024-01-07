



Jammu: Days after alleged killing of three civilians in Poonch, the Indian Army has shifted its Unit operating in Surankot area of Poonch district. The Army has taken the step to reportedly ensure 'free and fair' investigation in the matter. The Unit that has been shifted has been on the forefront against terrorism and has given over a dozen sacrifices in the last couple of years in the region. The new Unit that replaced the outgoing unit has been shifted from a nearby district that has remained relatively peaceful over the time. The Unit that has been shifted is Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army and carried out over a dozen successful operations in the region.





On December 22, three civilians from village Topa Peer of Bufliaz in Poonch district were killed after being picked up by Indian Army for questioning regarding the terror attack on December 21, which claimed the lives of four Army personnel. Soon after the killing of civilians, Indian Army acted and attached three officers, including a brigadier-rank officer of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit responsible for the operations in the area. An FIR was also registered by Jammu and Kashmir Police against 'unknown persons' in the case. However it had a mention of the Army picking up civilians for questioning.





Commenting on the matter, the Indian Army on December 23 said, "Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident December 21. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation. Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations.”





On December 25, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited the Poonch sector, where he was given an update on the prevalent security situation. Army Chief Pande interacted and exhorted troops to conduct the operations in the 'most professional manner' and remain resolute against all challenges. Similar directions were passed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his Jammu visit on December 27, where he termed the recent incidents of three civilian killings in the sector as unfortunate and asked all ranks to undertake operations based on hard intelligence, in accordance with established procedures aided by niche technology and urged all commanders to have zero tolerance for violations of the well-established SOPs.







