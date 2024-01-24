



This year French President Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic day





As India gears up to celebrate its Republic Day later this week, the prestigious French Foreign Legion will be marching at the Kartavya Path. Two French Rafale fighter jets, a transport aircraft, and a formidable 95-member contingent from the French Foreign Legion are set to make a significant mark on the celebrations.





Multiple members of the French Foreign Legion expressed their sentiments, emphasising the privilege they feel in participating in the parade. Corporal Chef Sujan, a Nepal-born member, expressed his pride in representing the military culture of one nation in another. In a heart warming gesture, he congratulated India in Hindi, emphasising the gravity and pride associated with being selected for one of India's most important days. He said, "Its a proud moment to represent the military culture of one country in another, Garv Ka Baat Hai, its a proud moment to get selected in one of the most important day in India, the republic day."





Captain Louis echoed the sentiment of honour and opportunity. "It's a great opportunity for us. We are members of a community of 9000 people, coming from 140 nationalities. It's a unique core in the French army, a great honour," he stated.







