



According to latest reports, the Adani Group is investing ₹1,500 crore in Hyderabad over the next two to three years. The investment aims to establish Hyderabad as a hub for manufacturing missiles and unmanned vehicles. The Adani Group plans to manufacture long range missiles, naval missiles, next generation anti-radiation missiles, and Rudram-2 Hypersonic Missiles in Hyderabad.





The Adani Group is an Indian multinational conglomerate that is focusing on unmanned systems for the ground and water. The group is participating in the Indian Navy's MAKE-2 program, which they must complete within the next two and a half years. They are also working on a robot mule for unmanned ground vehicles that can carry a burden like a mule to reduce stress on infantry.





