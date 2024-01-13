



The Heron MK-2 drones have the ability to remain operational for nearly 36 hours at a stretch. They have been equipped with long range missiles and other weapons systems.





India inducted four cutting-edge Heron MK-2 drones, capable of neutralising enemy targets and conducting surveillance along both borders in a single sortie. These drones are stationed at a Forward Air Base in the northern sector, providing a significant capability boost to the Indian Air Force.





“The four new Heron MK-2 drones, which can be equipped with long range missiles and other weapons systems, have been deployed at a forward air base in the northern sector,” Defence officials informed India Today.





This deployment enhances the Air Force's ability to operate beyond line of sight, a critical advantage. With the ability to remain operational for nearly 36 hours at a stretch, these drones offer a coveted long endurance capability, thanks to their satellite communication capability.





Wing Commander Pankaj Rana, the commanding officer of the drone squadron, said, “The Heron MK-2 is a very capable drone. It is capable of longer endurance and has ‘beyond line of sight’ capability. With this, the entire country can be surveilled from the same place.”





The drone's modern avionics and engines have significantly increased its operational ceilings, Wing Commander Pankaj Rana said.





He emphasised that the drone seamlessly integrates into the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance matrix of the Indian Air Force.





Giving details of the major strength of the drone, Pankaj Rana said it can give 24x7 surveillance of targets. The drone's modern avionics and engines have significantly increased its operational ceilings, enabling it to function in any weather conditions and terrain.





“Flying from here, the drone can cover both the adversaries in the same sortie itself,” Rana said, highlighting the major strengths of the latest unmanned machine of the Indian Air Force.





Defence officials said the drones are capable of being equipped with weapons and work towards weaponizing them is in progress. The drones can be equipped with different types of weapons as the original equipment manufacturers can equip it with air-to-ground missiles, air-to-ground anti tank weapons. and bombs.





Squadron Leader Arpit Tandon, a pilot of the Heron MK-2 drone, highlighted the numerous advantages of this new version over its predecessors from the early 2000s.





“The payloads and the onboard avionics of the Heron MK-2 can operate at sub zero temperatures and in any weather condition. This is helping the Indian Air Force achieve footprints over any type of terrain,” he said.





Additionally, the Indian Air Force is actively working on Project Cheetah, aiming to upgrade around 70 Heron drones with satellite communication links and weapon systems to meet the armed forces' requirements. The Indian armed forces are also getting 31 Predator drones which are in the high-altitude long-endurance category, and are helping the Navy cover vast tracts of the Indian Ocean region.







