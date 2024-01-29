In Dec 2023 ISRO scientists visited the European Space Agency on a bilateral visit





Amidst the grandeur of India’s Republic Day celebrations, a significant milestone was quietly achieved as French Defence Minister Sebastien Locornu and India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval sealed the Defence Space Agreement on January 26. The low-key signing belied the transformative potential of this pact, marking a pivotal moment in Indo-French relations.





The Defence Space Partnership: A Paradigm Shift





The Defence Space Partnership signifies a paradigm shift, enhancing the collaboration between India and France in space defence. This agreement opens avenues for joint development and deployment of military satellites, bolstering offensive and defensive capabilities.





Strengthening Strategic Ties





The alignment of strategic interests, particularly evident during President Macron’s visit to India, underscores the commitment to nurturing a robust and enduring relationship. President Macron’s visit served as a catalyst for deeper engagement, laying the groundwork for expanded cooperation across diverse sectors.





Supporting India’s Defence Industry





This partnership not only strengthens bilateral ties but also supports India’s defence industry. France’s pledge to extend comprehensive support, from advanced fighter aircraft engines to cutting-edge underwater drones, marks a significant milestone in fostering indigenous development and production of state-of-the-art defence platforms.





Fostering Talent and Academic Exchange





The activation of a Schengen visa scheme for Indian youth further demonstrates France’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering academic exchange. This initiative strengthens people-to-people ties and encourages collaboration in education and research.





Navigating Complex Geopolitical Landscapes





As geopolitical landscapes evolve, India and France are poised to navigate complex challenges with unity and resolve. The Defence Space Agreement heralds a new era of strategic collaboration, underpinned by shared values and mutual respect.





Towards A Safer Future





Together, India and France pave the way for a safer, more secure future in an increasingly uncertain world. This Defence Space Agreement reinforces their commitment to working together towards common goals and ensuring global stability.