



Rafale fighter jets will soon be made in Nagpur, said Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday. “French company Dassault will be manufacturing Rafale fighter jets here that you have witnessed taking off during the Republic Day parade in Delhi,” said Gadkari, while addressing the inaugural of Advantage Vidarbha, an industry event to draw investments.





Gadkari said, at least 1,200 spares of both Airbus and Boeing are also being manufactured at TAAL unit in Mihan-SEZ.





The unit of Dassault Reliance Aviation Limited (DRAL) is in Mihan-SEZ and is a joint venture between France’s Dassault and Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Reliance Group.





During a technical session of the event in which Lt General Vinod Khandare (Retd), principal advisor to ministry of defence was also present, the CEO of DRAL Prakash Lute spoke about plans of making Rafale.





Gadkari noted that 75% of Maharashtra's minerals are located in Vidarbha, making the region increasingly attractive to industries. He predicted that Gadchiroli would become the highest tax-paying district in the state within the next five years due to the influx of industries.








