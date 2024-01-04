



Precise, cost-effective: India’s own version of air defence missile system to be a gamechanger





New Delhi: DRDO has created the Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) to effectively counter low-altitude aerial threats within a range of up to 6 kilometres. According to a senior defence official, the 4th generation VSHORADS outperforms the current Man-Portable Air Defence Systems (MANPADS) in the Indian armed forces, incorporating a cutting-edge uncooled imaging infrared seeker.





India is set to commence ‘user trials’ for its domestically developed man-portable air defence missile system, designed to eliminate hostile aircraft, drones and helicopters at very short ranges. The development comes as the armed forces are inducting a limited number of Russian systems to address operational gaps in the ongoing military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.





The indigenously developed Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) by DRDO is intended to neutralise low-altitude aerial threats within a range of up to 6 kilometres. A senior defence official said that the VSHORADS, a 4th generation system, surpasses existing Man-Portable Air Defence Systems (MANPADS) in the Indian armed forces, featuring a state-of-the-art uncooled imaging infrared seeker, according to a report in The Times of India





Validation of VSHORADS Upper Range And Future Developments



The upper range of the VSHORADS has been validated through a series of developmental tests. Additional tests are required to prove its effectiveness at ranges less than 1 kilometre, where precise manoeuvring and missile control are crucial. The Defence Acquisitions Council, led by Rajnath Singh, approved the procurement of the infrared homing VSHORADS missiles last January, with a budget of ₹1,920 crore.





The official mentioned that once user trials are successfully completed, bulk production can commence. Simultaneously, certain Indian companies are working on the development of ‘laser-beam riding VSHORADS’ under a ‘Make-II’ category project, where prototype development is industry-funded.





How It Will Be A Game-Changer In Indian Defence



VSHORADS presents a cost-effective option that can be rapidly deployed for close air defence protection in challenging high-altitude areas and maritime environments. It should be noted that their operational versatility and utility were demonstrated during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





The armed forces, facing critical shortages in advanced man-portable air defence missiles, have resorted to emergency procurement provisions for a limited number of Russian Igla-S MANPADS over the past three years. The original plan for the procurement of 5,175 VSHORADS, initiated in June 2009, did not materialise, leaving the Army in need of a permanent solution amid heightened tensions along the northern borders with China.







