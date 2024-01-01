India's biggest defence export deal is expected to be worth around $375 million and is set to be delivered in late February or early March 2024. The deal includes BrahMos missiles and other related equipment.

The BrahMos deal for the sale of three batteries of missiles and launchers was a breakthrough for India’s defence exports and the Indo-Russian supersonic cruise missiles may well be sold to the Philippines Navy in the future. There are discussions going on with other countries as well.





Two Gulf countries and two Southeast Asian countries are in discussions with India, but sources said, these issues are always sensitive and till a final decision is made, up in the air.



