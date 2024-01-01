India To Send First Consignment of Its Biggest 'Defence Export' Deal By March
India's newest stealth destroyer INS IMPHAL firing a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile
India's biggest defence export deal is expected to be worth around $375 million and is set to be delivered in late February or early March 2024. The deal includes BrahMos missiles and other related equipment.
The BrahMos deal for the sale of three batteries of missiles and launchers was a breakthrough for India’s defence exports and the Indo-Russian supersonic cruise missiles may well be sold to the Philippines Navy in the future. There are discussions going on with other countries as well.
Two Gulf countries and two Southeast Asian countries are in discussions with India, but sources said, these issues are always sensitive and till a final decision is made, up in the air.
India's defence exports include:
Major defence systems like BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Akash air defence systems, and artillery guns
Major platforms like Pinaka, Dornier-228, thermal imagers, 155 mm Advanced Towed Artillery Guns (ATAGs), radars, simulators, body armours, mine protected vehicles, and more
Big defence platforms like indigenous TEJAS, Advanced Light Helicopter, and fast patrol vessels
