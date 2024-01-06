



The United States has solidified its role as a major supplier of defence equipment to India and has emerged as its largest military exercise partner, said Jennifer Larson, Consul-General of the US Consulate in Hyderabad.





Larson highlighted said the bilateral defence trade soared from nearly zero in 2008 to $25 billion by the end of 2023.





Speaking at an event, 'Dialogues on deliverables to deliveries,' supported by the US Consulate General Kolkata and the US department of states, CUTS International, Larson underscored the close collaboration between the US and Indian governments.





Priorities in this partnership included defence cooperation, fostering mutual prosperity, countering the climate crisis, upholding a free and secure Indo-Pacific, and maintaining a rules-based order grounded in international law and respect for human rights, she said.





Reflecting on the evolving dynamics of the US-India defence partnership, Larson commended the establishment of partnerships between US aerospace companies and Indian counterparts, facilitating technology transfer and bolstering indigenous defence production capabilities. Notably, companies such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin have set up joint ventures with the Tata Group, showcasing the production capabilities and workforce in Hyderabad.





Larson highlighted the collaborative efforts to improve interoperability and expand India's access to high-end American defence technology through technical agreements. These initiatives extend beyond defence sales, aiming to enhance the overall strategic partnership. She emphasised that the Indo-Pacific region held crucial importance for both India and the United States.





Joint services cooperation was exemplified by the US-India military exercises, such as Tiger Triumph, which demonstrated effective collaboration in providing disaster relief across the Indo-Pacific region. Larson recalled that it was the December 24 Tsunami that first brought together the Quad countries —Australia, India, Japan, and the United States — to take up humanitarian assistance. Larson acknowledged that perceptions of the Indo-Pacific may differ between India and the US but emphasised ongoing efforts to enhance the definition of the region through collaboration.





Larson highlighted the commitment of the Quad to advancing a positive and constructive agenda for peace and prosperity. The India-US defence partnership, in this context, had become a pillar of global peace and security, she said.





She stressed the immense consequentiality of achieving the full potential of this strategic partnership across various sectors, including health, energy, education, and security.





Larson stressed on the transformative impact this collaboration could have on the trajectory of the world, echoing the sentiments affirmed by US President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May last.







