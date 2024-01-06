



New Delhi: Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani, accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will embark on a visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow.





Union Minister Smriti Irani will lead the delegation for the signing and exchange of the bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 in Jeddah, an official press release of the Consulate General of India in Jeddah said.





Moreover, the minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Haj and Umrah Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah to discuss the issues of mutual interest related to the forthcoming Haj 2024.





"On January 7, 2024, the Hon'ble Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs will lead the delegation for the signing and exchange of the bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 in Jeddah. Hon'ble Minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Haj and Umrah Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, to discuss the issues of mutual interest related to the forthcoming Haj 2024. Subsequently, the delegation will also meet the Indian business community and the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia," the Consulate General of India, Jeddah said in a press release.





Meanwhile, on January 8, Union Minister Smriti Irani will also attend the opening ceremony of the 3rd Edition of 'Haj and Umrah Conference' in Jeddah.





"On January 8, 2024, the Hon'ble Minister will attend the opening ceremony of the 3rd Edition of 'Haj and Umrah Conference' in Jeddah being organized by the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah Affairs. The Indo-Saudi partnership has deepened in recent years, marked by sustained engagement across various sectors," the press release read.





The visit will further strengthen the strategic partnership placing Haj as a vital dimension in this relationship.







