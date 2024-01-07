



The Indian Army has unveiled a new initiative, dubbed the ‘Super 30’ program, in Assam. This strategic endeavor is designed to inspire and equip talented students to join the armed forces in officer-level positions. The program signifies the Eastern Command of the Indian Army’s resolution to address the glaring underrepresentation of officer-level personnel hailing from Assam.





A Novel Approach To Bolstering The Ranks





The ‘Super 30’ program, a brainchild of the recently retired Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, former chief of the Eastern Command, kicked off its inaugural session in Dibrugarh in November of the previous year. The second iteration is already lined up to commence in Tamulpur. The initiative is a residential training program, hosted at the Army Station in Tamulpur. It sets out to enrol two batches of students annually, with the forthcoming intake slated for April.





Meticulous Selection For A Noble Mission





Students vying for a spot in the ‘Super 30’ program underwent an intense selection process. This rigorous procedure incorporated written exams coupled with interviews, eschewing any form of reservation policy. The program’s title, ‘Super 30’, proved to be a modest estimate as more than 30 students were admitted due to their exceptional performance in the selection tests.





Partnerships And Prospects





In executing this training, the Army has joined forces with the National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO). Students who successfully clear the written examination will receive further mentoring for the Service Selection Board (SSB) phase. This venture, officially backed by the state government, offers a beacon of hope for many capable students in Assam, opening up a path to serve their nation in the most honourable way.







