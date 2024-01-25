



According to the official BrahMos website, the supersonic cruise missile is a two-stage missile with a solid propellant booster engine as its first stage which brings it to supersonic speed and then gets separated. The liquid ramjet or the second stage then takes the missile closer to Mach-3 speed in the cruise phase





The Indian Navy and the BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) on Wednesday carried out a successful engagement of a land target at enhanced range with an advanced supersonic cruise missile.

"#IndianNavy & M/s BAPL carried out successful engagement of land target at enhanced range with an advanced supersonic cruise missile. This endeavour revalidates #AatmaNirbharta for extended range precision strike capability from combat & mission ready ships. #AatmaNirbharBharat," Indian Navy posted on X.





Navy Successfully Test-Fired BrahMos Missile In Bay of Bengal





Earlier in last year November, the Indian Navy said successfully test-fired a BrahMos missile from its warship in the Bay in Bengal. The missile achieved all mission objectives, the Indian Navy said in a statement. In a post on X, the Navy also shared a picture of the test-firing.









BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile

According to a top official of BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, the India-Russian joint venture produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms with a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound. India also exports BrahMos missiles to a few countries like the Philippines and others. Notably, the Indian Navy tested their Extended range capacity.







