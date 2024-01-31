



The naval ensign and the commissioning pendant ceremoniously being hauled down for the last time in the presence of officers and sailors who served onboard INS Nirupak, marking the decommissioning of this vessel in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement





The Indian Navy’s indigenously designed and built survey ship, INS Nirupak, was decommissioned after 38 years of service to the nation in a ceremony presided over by Vice Admiral Adhir Arora, Chief Hydrographer to the Government of India at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on January 29 (Monday).





The ship, the third of its class, was launched on June 4, 1981, at GRSE and commissioned into service on August 14, 1985, by Vice Admiral Jayant Ganpat Nadkarni, then Chief of Naval Staff. The ship is based at Visakhapatnam under the administrative and operational control of Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command.





In recognition of its relentless dedication to the field of hydrography, INS Nirupak was awarded the Admiral Jal Cursetji Rolling Trophy for best survey ship in the years 1994, 1995, 2005 and 2009.





It was actively engaged in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, including Operation Gambhir (Tsunami Relief) in 2004, offering critical relief as a hospital ship to Indonesia.





INS Nirupak leaves an enduring legacy of maritime excellence, having charted the seas for 38 years. Its hydrographic survey has not only shaped naval operations but also played a pivotal role in advancing scientific understanding of oceanography. The data collected by INS Nirupak has been instrumental in enhancing navigational safety in the Indian Ocean Region including foreign countries.





With the sunset on January 29, the naval ensign and the commissioning pendant were ceremoniously hauled down for the last time in the presence of officers and sailors who served onboard INS Nirupak, marking the poignant decommissioning of this vessel.





