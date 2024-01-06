



NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved several key decisions on Friday, including the renaming of Ayodhya Airport as ‘Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham’.





The Prime Minister also underscored the Cabinet’s approval of the ‘PRITHvi VIgyan’ scheme, aimed at providing flexibility in research and fund allocation across five sub-schemes related to earth sciences over five years.