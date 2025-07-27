



India is reconsidering its original plan under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program to buy 114 advanced fighter jets





Instead of acquiring all 114 jets in a single tender process, India is now aiming to split the procurement into two parts: directly purchasing 60 Rafale-F4 fighters from France via a government-to-government agreement and procuring the remaining 54 jets as fifth-generation stealth fighters from another friendly country, likely the US (F-35) or Russia (Su-57), both the only countries besides France capable of providing fifth-generation aircraft.





This shift is driven by the urgent need to address the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) current shortfall, as it operates only about 31 squadrons but requires at least 42 for adequate defence posture, especially given the significant modernisation in Chinese and Pakistani air forces.





The revised strategy reflects a tactical move to meet immediate operational demands while awaiting the development and induction of India's indigenous fifth-generation fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which is at least a decade away from deployment.





The emphasis is also on faster acquisition through government-to-government deals, streamlining procurement complexities seen in tender-based approaches.





Dassault Aviation had initially sought an order for at least 110 Rafale jets to justify extensive Indian assembly lines, but India is negotiating for only 60 Rafale-F4 jets to be acquired directly, most likely with parts assembled domestically under the "Make in India" initiative, including fuselage manufacturing by TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).





The Rafale-F4, while not truly fifth-generation due to the lack of stealth, features cutting-edge avionics and electronic warfare systems, bringing it close to fifth-generation capabilities.





Parallel to this, India plans to acquire true fifth-generation stealth fighters to equip at least two squadrons quickly. This capability gap fill is crucial to counter emerging threats as China fields J-20 and J-35 fighters, with Pakistan expected to acquire J-35 jets from China.





India’s options for these fifth-gen jets currently boil down to either the American F-35 or the Russian Su-57, since France’s Rafale does not belong to the fifth generation category.





Besides procurement, India is focusing on technological self-reliance by integrating more Indian-made avionics, electronic warfare systems, and weaponry in the new fighter jets to reduce costs and enhance domestic defence industry capabilities.





This aligns with lessons from recent military operations emphasising indigenous growth in advanced technologies. Over the next two years, the IAF fleet is expected to be bolstered by 60 Rafale-F4 fighters and the acquisition of fifth-generation aircraft, forming a balanced roadmap that strengthens air power while preparing the force for future indigenous AMCA induction.





India’s recalibrated MRFA program reduces the number of Rafale jets from 114 to 60, purchases the rest as fifth-generation stealth fighters from the US or Russia, and shifts procurement to a government-to-government model to meet urgent operational needs effectively.





This approach also supports the Make in India initiative by involving local industry in manufacturing and assembly. While Dassault Aviation faces a setback in the Rafale order size, India aims to solve its Air Force readiness issues and maintain a technological edge while transitioning toward eventual indigenous fifth-generation capability.





Agencies







