



Javid Ahmed Mattoo carried out many terrorist activities for Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in J&K





Javed Ahmed Mattoo, a wanted terrorist of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir, was caught in Delhi on Thursday. In coordination with central agencies, a team of the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Mattoo.





The police team recovered a pistol, six live cartridges and a stolen car from Mattoo.





Mattoo was wanted in 11 terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and was among the top 10 targets in the Valley on the list of security agencies. He was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head.





According to the police, Mattoo went underground after getting injured in an exchange of fire with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. He then fled to Nepal on the instructions of Pakistan's spy agency ISI.





A few days ago, the Delhi Police received information that Mattoo would be coming to Delhi-NCR to collect arms and ammunition. Acting on the tip-off, sources keeping tabs on sleeper cells and weapon suppliers were activated.





The police were also informed that Mattoo's Pakistan-based handler would be coordinating the delivery of arms and ammunition, and he would carry out terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir.





Javed Mattoo is a resident of Sopore and has been to Pakistan many times. Mattoo was involved in five grenade attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. He was also involved in the killing of five police personnel in different incidents.





According to the police, Mattoo is one of the last surviving A++ designated terrorists who belong to Jammu and Kashmir.





Besides indulging in terror activities, Mattoo also managed finances and logistics, including the procurement of weapons from ISI handlers across the border.







