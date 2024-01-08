



New Delhi: Weighing in on actor Akshay Kumar's post, condemning the derogatory remarks by Maldivian ministers and officials against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev on Sunday said more influencers and leading names in the country should start visiting Lakshadweep to promote our "own destinations and tourism economy".





Actor Akshay Kumar, in a strongly worded post on X, came down heavily on Maldivian leaders for mocking PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep and comparing beach tourism in India with Maldives through "hateful and racist comments."





The 'Khiladi' actor emphasised India's role as a major tourist contributor to the Maldives while pointing out that India sends the maximum number of tourists to the island nation.





"Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our tourism," Akshay posted on X.





Saying that 'national dignity' supersedes everything else, the foreign affairs expert said Akshay should plan his next vacation in Lakshadweep.





"See, the destinations get prominence, come to be known and more tourists follow if the destination is branded and marketed well and there's a good infrastructure," he said.





"So, more and more influencers from India, leading names should start visiting Lakshadweep. And this has nothing to do with Maldives. We should be promoting our own destination and our own tourism economy," he added.





He also praised the country's diversity -- from its mountains, rivers to snows, deserts and beaches -- saying "if more of our celebrities, influencers like Akshay Kumar start visiting such locations, that will definitely boost our own economy. And I would say that let us not even think about Maldives, that you are promoting Lakshmadeep for Lakshadweep. It's not a zero-sum game."





Earlier, in a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi over his visit to the Indian island cluster.





Her post even featured images of PM Modi from his visit to Lakshadweep.





Posting images from his visit to the Union Territory on January 2, PM Modi also shared an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.





In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."





"Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep...During my stay, I also tried snorkelling -- what an exhilarating experience it was! For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list," PM Modi posted on X.





Sachdev termed the Maldives MP's post as deplorable, said there is one section in Maldives which is anti-India.





He said: "India not only helps the economy of Maldives through our tourism. We also provide them security. Back in 1988, there was a coup in Maldives, India sent its forces and within hours the coup was stopped. So for the national security of Maldives, India is the neighbour right across. There have been times when there was an acute water shortage in Maldives and India sent aircraft and our navy with bottled water..."







