Pakistan claimed to have foiled multiple attacks by 'RAW-Operated Rebels' in Mach town of Baluchistan. Dawn News reported that relaunched rocket attacks and engaged in clashes with security forces. According to the Baluchistan Government, seven militants were killed in the clashes. Baluchistan Liberation Army rebel outfit claimed responsibility for the attack reported HT.





“As part of operation Dara-e-Bolan, the Baloch freedom fighters have a strong control over Mach city and adjoining highways since last 20 hours,” BLA spokesman Jeeyand Baloch said in a statement.





He said BLA fighters have established strong positions across Mach city.





The enemy forces are indiscriminately firing mortar rounds towards civilian areas and these are causing civilian casualties, the spokesman said in an update of the operation.





“However, the Baloch freedom fighters continue to hold strong positions and are ready to valiantly face the enemy forces,” Jeeyand Baloch said.







