Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir has filed charge sheet against 12 people in connection with the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district last year.





According to a statement, issued to the news agency Kashmir News Observer, the case, initially registered at police station Litter Pulwama under FIR No. 14/2023, was later transferred to SIA Kashmir for specialized investigation.





The statement reads that the heinous crime took place at Achhan Pulwama on February 26, 2023, and the subsequent investigation revealed a broader conspiracy originating from across the border. “The aim was to disrupt the revival of peace and communal harmony in the valley, using the murder of an innocent person from the minority community to fuel communal disharmony and sustain militancy,” it reads.





It added that upon taking over the case, the SIA conducted extensive searches across South Kashmir, unearthing vital physical and technical evidence.





“This evidence exposed the accused persons’ involvement in the crime, including providing logistical support, harbouring the accused, and concealing evidence. During the course of investigation SIA conducted 05 rounds of extensive searches at 32 locations across the valley, during which evidences in the shape mobile devices, incriminating documents viz Bank Documents and 01 Pistol magazine and live cartridges were seized.”





It reads that the charge sheet has been filed before the Special Designated Court under the NIA Act at Pulwama against the following Jazim Farooq Wani @Abrar S/o Farooq Ahmad Wani R/o Heff-Shirmal Shopian, Khalid Kamran R/o Pakistan, Zaffar Hussain Bhat @Khursheed Kashmiri S/o Lt. Sana-UllahBhat R/o Livar Sallar Srigufwara, Anantnag, Nassir Farooq Shah S/o Farooq Ahmad Shah R/o Wanteng Mohalla, Bijbehara, Aamir Hussain Wani S/o Ghulam Mohammad Wani, SIL/o late Abdul Aziz Bhat R/o Ashajipora, Anantnag, Shameem Ahmad Bhat alias Uncle S/o Ghulam Hassan Bhat R/o Heff-Shirmal, Shopian, Towseef Ahmad Pandith S/o Late Bashir Ahmad Pandith R/o Jablipora Bijbehara, Anantnag, Sajjad Ahmad Bhat @ Afnan Bhat S/o Ghulam Mohiudin Bhat R/o Goriwan, Bijbehara, Sarjeel Ahmad Bhat S/o Zahoor Ahmad Bhat R/o Reshipora Qaimoh, Kulgam, Danish Ahmad Thokar S/o Abdul Hamid Thokar R/o Chakoora, Shopian, Ubaid Ahmad Paddar S/o Wali Mohammad Paddar R/o Chakoora, Shopian, (UAPA) and Sahil Bashir Dar S/o Bashir Ahmad Dar R/o Dhobi-Gath Bijbehara, Anantnag





“While investigation continues for accused Yasir Shabir Wani, 8 out of the 13 accused, including 3 juveniles, are currently under judicial custody. Notably, Jazim Farooq Wani, Danish Hamid Thokar, and Ubaid Ahmad Paddar have been killed in military operations. Meanwhile, Zaffar Hussain Bhat @Khursheed Kashmiri and @Khalid Kamran are presently absconding.”





It added that the investigation unveiled that the accused were acting on instructions from militant handlers across the border, maintaining communication via encrypted online messaging platforms. “Notably, Jazim Farooq Wani, who pulled the trigger, received weapon handling training from Nassir Farooq Shah on the directives of Pakistani handler @Khalid Kamran.”





It further reads that the SIA Kashmir reaffirms to follow the case vigorously in the court of law. “The investigation of the case shall continue and SIA is committed to ensure all the accused who have been a part of the crime in any way are brought justice.”





