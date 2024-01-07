



The Tengyun II UAV was showcased at the 2019 Taipei International Aerospace and Defence Industry Exhibition





According to the Liberty Times on December 24, 2023, the Taiwanese National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology has been actively involved in the development of the Tengyun Type II UAV, which has now achieved a flight duration exceeding 20 hours. This achievement has expanded its operational capabilities, enabling it to cover the country's air defence identification zone and conduct medium and long-range maritime and aerial reconnaissance missions. Additionally, it has gained the capability for all-weather monitoring of the Taiwan Strait.





In June 2022, the Tengyun Type II UAV, identified as serial number 1812, conducted an extended flight along the eastern coast airspace, crossing various air defence identification zones. It landed at Chia Shan Air Base after hovering off the coast of Hualien, marking a flight duration of over 10 hours. This achievement broke the national record for domestically produced UAV flight time.





The Tengyun Type II UAV's hovering time has been extended to over 20 hours following performance adjustments by the ground crew. This development not only sets a new record for flight duration but also facilitates day and night monitoring of the maritime and aerial zones around the Taiwan Strait. The Institute has confirmed that the Tengyun Type II UAV is now equipped for all-weather operations.





According to the Institute, the Tengyun Type II large UAV system incorporates features such as satellite navigation, medium to high altitude long-endurance capabilities, and multiple payload options. It is equipped with autonomous take-off and landing, multiple navigation links, and ground network control. The UAV can carry electronic optics, infrared, synthetic aperture radar, electronic reconnaissance, and aviation communication payloads, providing long-range, real-time reconnaissance and early warning capabilities.





Officials have stated that alongside the Tengyun Type II UAV, the national military has acquired four MQ-9B UAVs from the US military. The Taiwanese Air Force's strategy assigns high-altitude reconnaissance missions to the MQ-9B, with the Tengyun UAV handling medium and low-altitude tasks.





Officials have also highlighted the ongoing development of UAVs by the national military, with a focus on improving early reconnaissance capabilities and real-time data transmission to ground control stations. The coordinated use of both MQ-9B and Tengyun Type II UAVs in high and low altitude operations aims to enhance monitoring and defense capabilities in the Taiwan Strait.





The Tengyun drone was unveiled at the Taipei Aerospace Exhibition in 2019. While often referred to as "Tengyun Type 2" by the public, the official designation from the Taiwanese Academy of Sciences remains "Tengyun UAV."





The "Tengyun Type 2" UAV features characteristics like satellite guidance and control at medium altitude, long endurance, and multiple payload capabilities. Its engine utilizes the same TPE331 turboprop engine as the MQ-9 UAV, with improved payload options. There are plans for potential integration with rockets and Tianjian missiles to combine reconnaissance and attack capabilities. The Air Force's division of responsibilities assigns high-altitude reconnaissance missions to the MQ-9B, while the Tengyun II focuses on mid- and low-altitude tasks.





Qi Liping, director of aviation at the Taiwanese Academy of Sciences, has elaborated on the UAV's development, which includes satellite guidance and control, electronic detection modules, synthetic aperture radar, and various detection capabilities. The Tengyun UAV is equipped with a triple flight control and navigation system, ensuring operational continuity in the event of system failures. Currently, it is in the final stages of operational evaluation with the Air Force.





Qi Liping has emphasized that apart from the power system shared with the MQ-9B, all other components of the entire aircraft are produced domestically in Taiwan, contributing to a high level of localization and self-sufficiency. This achievement provides a diversified aircraft platform for the Taiwanese military.





Regarding the Tengyun UAV's potential for integrating surveillance and attack capabilities, Qi Liping has mentioned that certain design elements, such as dragon racks, mounting points, and pipeline designs, have been reserved. The Taiwanese Academy of Sciences is actively exploring options for an armed attack type suitable for use with Tengyun drones, recognizing that drone weaponry differs in weight and aerodynamic shape from that of fighter aircraft.







