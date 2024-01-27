



Developed under the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) program, TEJAS series has been developed to replace India's ageing MiG-21 fighters. Currently, Tejas has three production variants, namely the MK-1, MK-1A and a trainer version. Additionally, the production of the MK-2 version of the aircraft is expected to begin by 2026





New Delhi: Indian Armed Force has been making significant moves to strengthen its defence system with the signing of several defence deals in the past few years as well as the induction of state-of-the-art equipment. In line with that, it is gearing up to induct a squadron of MK-1A aircraft into the fleet to counter the enemy in the air. According to Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, the delivery of 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft, for which a contract was signed three years ago, is scheduled to begin next month. Moreover, this will pave the way for the induction of a new squadron with these highly advanced fighter aircraft in the months of March and April.





MK-1A: What Makes It Better?





Designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in association with the Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC) of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the TEJAS MK-1A is an advanced version of the TEJAS MK-1. The new version has over 40 advanced features as compared to the MK-1 variant.

The TEJAS MK-1A is a new soul in the old body, as it will carry a similar airframe to that of its previous variant, the MK-1.

It will feature a new avionic suite based on EL/M-2052 AESA Radar and Uttam AESA Radar, which allows jets to emit numerous radio waves at several frequencies simultaneously and reduces the chances of interception.

The advanced version of TEJAS MK-1 will be fitted with an externally mounted self-protection jammer (SPJ) that plays a pivotal role against threat weapons and enhances the survivability of the jet.

In a bid to ensure enhanced breathing protection for the aircrew of high-altitude and high-speed fighter aircraft, TEJAS MK-1A will be equipped with the Onboard Oxygen Generation System (OBOGS), which has been developed by Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL).

Moreover, the TEJAS MK-1A will also be equipped with Combined Interrogator and Transponder (CIT) with a digital map generator, allowing the ground control system to display important maps on the screen of the pilot. Notably, the equipment has been indigenously developed by the Mission and Combat Systems R&D Centre.

The new version of TEJAS MK-1 will also be equipped with an upgraded identification friend or foe plus (IFF+) system that allows air traffic control management systems to identify aircraft.





Developed under the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) program, LCA TEJAS series has been developed to replace India’s ageing MiG-21 fighters. Currently, TEJAS has three production variants, namely the MK-1, MK-1A and a trainer version. Additionally, the production of the Mk-2 version of the aircraft is expected to begin by 2026.







