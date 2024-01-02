

Decline in terror cases after abrogation of Article 370, Indian army neutralises 75 terrorists in 2023 alone

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has informed that the number of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir has decreased from 228 in the year 2018 to just 44 in 2023.





As per the data (until 15th December 2023) presented by the Centre, there has been been 80.7% decline in terror activities in the valley over past 5 years. It must be mentioned that Article 370 was abrogated by the Modi government in a landmark legislation on 5th August 2019.





While there were 52 Hartals and 1221 stone pelting instances in 2018, it must be mentioned that Jammu and Kashmir witnessed no such incident of organised Hartal and stone pelting in 2023.





Decline In Encounters, Martyrdom of Indian Soldiers



During the said period, the number of civilian deaths has declined from 55 to 13. About 26 Indian armed forces personnel were martyred in 2023 as compared to 91 in 2018. Between 2018 and 2023, the number of terrorist encounters also fell from 189 to 48.





According to the Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain, a total of 76 terrorists were neutralised in 2023 in Jammu and Kashmir. 55 of the neutralised terrorists were foreigners.





Besides the local police have booked 201 terrorists and arrested 291 others. Swain informed that recruitment of terrorists have also witnessed a massive decline.





Massive Footfall Of Tourists And Pilgrims In Jammu And Kashmir



The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing relative peace, which has led to a tremendous boost in tourism and pilgrimage activities.





According to the MHA, about 1.9 crore tourists visited the Union territory in 2023 while 4.4 lakh Hindu devotees participated in the Amarnath Yatra (highest footfall in the past 10 years).





Abrogation of Article 370





Article 370 granted special autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir. It curtailed the central government’s legislative authority over the state. The now-revoked section allowed the state to formulate its own law, with specific exemptions in areas like finance, defence, foreign affairs, and communications.





Following the abrogation of Article 370, two Union Territories named Jammu and Kashmir (with a legislative body) and Ladakh (without a legislative body) were created. As assembly elections have not taken place in either of the UTs, they are currently being administered by Centre-appointed lieutenant governors.





On 11th December this year, the Supreme Court of India upheld the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370.







