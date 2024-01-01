



Baluchistan: Two minors, aged between 10 and 12, were killed on Saturday after a roadside bomb exploded in the Bolan district in Baluchistan, The News International reported quoting police.





It reported that the incident took place in the Mach area of Bolan and claimed the lives of two children, Babar (10) and Ahmed Jan (12).





The explosion happened near the shops located behind a police station on Jail Road in Bolan's Mach area. While no group has taken responsibility for the attack.





The police officials said that the bomb was attached to a handcart. The glass windows of nearby buildings shattered due to the intensity of the blast.





Police shifted the bodies of the deceased children to the civil hospital for medicolegal formalities and called the bomb disposal squad (BDS) to collect more evidence.





Earlier in the month, at least seven people, including three children, sustained wounds in an explosion targeting police personnel that took place on Peshawar's Warsak Road.





The terrorists had targeted the Machnigate Police Station's mobile vehicle, which was on routine patrol when the bomb exploded.





Despite rendering matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism, Pakistan has witnessed a spike in terror attacks during the outgoing year 2023, with outlawed groups remaining active.





Hundreds of civilians and armed forces personnel have lost their lives to militant attacks throughout the year, while August was the most deadly. The nation suffered 99 attacks, claiming 112 lives.





At the recent Corps Commander Conference, the military's top brass also expressed concerns over the sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and other groups of that ilk in a neighbouring country and the availability of the latest weapons to the terrorists.







