

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned INS Vikrant, country's first home-built aircraft carrier, in September last year



India’s first homegrown aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, has received a significant upgrade with state-of-the-art military equipment, including a new guidance radar and surface-to-air missiles. The upgrade is aimed at fortifying the warship’s defensive capabilities amidst escalating regional tensions.





Advanced Equipment For Enhanced Defence









The newly installed equipment includes the Multi-Function Surveillance, Track and Guidance Radar (MF-STAR) and Barak-8 Medium Range Surface to Air missiles (MRSAMs). These systems are of Israeli origin, with MRSAMs being manufactured in India under license. The combination of MF-STAR and MRSAM is a proven defense mechanism, also deployed on the Indian Navy’s Kolkata and Visakhapatnam class destroyers. The MF-STAR radar is designed to detect threats such as aircraft, anti-ship missiles, and cruise missiles, while the MRSAM can engage and neutralize these threats at distances exceeding 80 kilometers.





INS Vikrant: A Symbol of India’s Naval Prowess





Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned INS Vikrant in September of the previous year as part of an initiative to strengthen domestic production for a military operating under dual-border tensions. The 45,000-tonne carrier, with a length of 262 meters and a width of 62 meters, has the capacity to carry up to 30 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets and helicopters, and house a crew of approximately 1,600.





Future Plans And International Recognition





The Indian Navy plans to showcase INS Vikrant at Milan-2024, an international naval exercise scheduled for next year. In a bid to further enhance its aerial capabilities, India is negotiating with France to acquire 26 Rafale-M aircraft to replace the carrier’s current MiG-29K jets. With the commissioning of INS Vikrant, India has joined a select group of nations – the US, UK, Russia, China, and France – that have the ability to design and construct their own aircraft carriers.







