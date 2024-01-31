



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh believes that infusion of capital and sharing of technology from the US can help India achieve its goal of becoming a developed country by 2047. He called for Indo-US cooperation to be a force multiplier for the rules-based world order.





Speaking at a conference organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), he said that the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' policy does not seek to isolate India from the global system but is a call for collaborative work with friendly nations.





Calling on American companies to invest not only for high returns but also as a de-risking measure, the minister said India's fast-growing economy, demographic dividend, skilled workforce and domestic market guarantee high returns and current challenges faced by the international order call for de-risking business.





"Our economic relationship is a win-win proposition for both the countries. The current relationship is driven by the twin congruence of shared values and aligned interests, which is a guarantee for long sustainability and robustness of ties," he said.





The minister mentioned current partnerships and programs to share technology and co produce weapons systems, saying that the Make in India policy should be seen as a commitment to collaborate with friendly nations.







